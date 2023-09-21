Advertise With Us
A Blue Ribbon for Beaufort Early College High School

By Baileigh Bockover
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On Tuesday, Sept. 19th, the National Blue Ribbon Award was presented to Beaufort Early College High School.

The National Blue Ribbon program awards public and private elementary, middle, and high schools for their exemplary achievements.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups. Faculty, staff, and students were thrilled to have been acknowledged.

“We were really thrilled. We have an amazing group of dedicated educators who are invested in the success of every student in the school,” Principal, Emily Pake said.

The award validates the hard work of students, educators, families, and the community.

“I think all of us are really honored to be recognized for all the hard work we have been doing and all the hard work our students have done,” English Teacher, Megan Newton said.

The department recognizes all schools in two different ways: exemplary high-performing or exemplary achievement gap-closing. The program has been awarding schools for 40 years and has presented over 10,000 awards to over 9,000 schools, many getting the award more than once. This was the first time Beaufort Early College High School has been awarded.

“It just feels like an honor for all of us that other people recognize that and what we are doing here,” Newton said.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, representatives from the schools are honored at an annual awards ceremony held in Washington, DC, where they will be recognized once again and given an engraved plaque for their institution.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

