Beaufort ranked among best places to retire in the south

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Southern Living Magazine says a town in the east has earned a spot as one of the top two places to retire in the south.

In the September 2023 edition, the waterfront city of Beaufort was ranked as the best destination for healthy living in North Carolina.

Located along the state’s Crystal Coast, the town attracts seniors from all around the world to spend their golden years.

The narrator for the town’s English double-decker bus tours, Douglas Cawman, says he and his wife decided to relocate to the area in 2014.

“I live one mile from downtown, I can walk, I can ride a bike, kayak, so it’s a great place to retire, you can feel safe at 1 o’clock in the morning walking down the streets of Beaufort,” says Cawman.

Beaufort is North Carolina’s third oldest town, starting out as a fishing village and port of safety dating from the late 1600s.

Beaufort Historic Site Docent, Denise Finley, says like many small towns in the south, there are events and festivals throughout the year that are popular among retirees.

“The median age I’d say here in Beaufort now is 55 plus, and I don’t know when that started, so far as the place to retire but it’s just one of those places that is more relaxing,” says Finley.

Beaufort’s Historic District is a popular draw among seniors with its 18th-century homes, cobblestone streets, and quaint shops. Visitation to the city is more than half a million people each year.

“So, I retired here, I love the weather and I’m finished with the nightlife, so nice quiet restaurants, boating, fishing so a lot of things,” says Cawman.

Southern Living Magazine said it worked with the financial website investopedia.com to evaluate 41 cities.

The Town of Blowing Rock in Western North Carolina took the number one spot for its popular mountain town.

