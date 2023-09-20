Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy Thursday Turns into a Wet and Windy Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clouds increase tonight setting up changes over the next few days. Thursday will still be nice with a comfortable start and warm afternoon. Just without sunshine and an increasing northeast breeze. A small shower or two is possible along the coast but most stay dry. Rain increases Thursday night into Friday morning with the coast seeing the rain arrive first. If you’re not seeing rain Friday morning, you will by the end of the day. Heaviest of the rain and strongest of the winds are expected Friday night into Saturday morning. Lingering rain will continue for a good chunk of Saturday even if some spots start to dry out earlier than others. Wind won’t die down until early Sunday morning.

Whether this system is tropical, subtropical, or just a regular low pressure; impacts will be the same. We’re expecting 1-2″ of rain inland and 2-4″ on the coast. Rainfall amounts could change depending on how this system evolves. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible inland with gusts up to 55 mph along the coast. Isolated power outages are possible along with minor coastal flooding. I wouldn’t cancel plans just yet but I’d have a strong backup plan for the weekend. We should see conditions improve on Sunday.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.