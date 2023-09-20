Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Two Eastern Carolina schools receive Blue Ribbon recognition among others in state

(U.S. Department of Education)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Two schools from Eastern Carolina are being recognized state-wide for their excellence.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction announced that eight North Carolina schools were named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023 by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Beaufort County Early College and Lucama Elementary School were among those named.

“These schools are a shining example of the incredible things North Carolina’s public schools are capable of accomplishing,” said State Superintendent Catherine Truitt. “I’m so proud of the students, teachers, staff members, and leadership of each of these schools for their hard work over the past year.”

According to the department, a Blue Ribbon school represents the model of effectiveness for schools on a state and district level through the hard work of students, faculty, and families.

The eight schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools of 2023 were:

  • Beaufort County Early College High School, Beaufort County Schools
  • Fairview Elementary School, Buncombe County Schools
  • Greensboro Academy, Greensboro
  • Heyward C Bellamy Elementary School, New Hanover County Schools
  • Highland School of Technology, Gaston County Schools
  • Jay M. Robinson Middle School, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
  • Lucama Elementary School, Wilson County Schools
  • R. Odell Elementary School, Cabarrus County Schools

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare endangered Atlantic Sturgeon is re-released into the main body of the Tar River.
Endangered Atlantic Sturgeon found in downtown Greenville
Police said the hit & run was discovered around 7:00 a.m.
Police ID man killed in hit & run on U.S. 70 in New Bern
Officials says Harris was caught with heroin, a gun, and cash in Rocky Mount.
DEPUTIES: Woman caught with heroin, cash, and gun in Rocky Mount
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Texas prisoner accused of killing 22 older women is slain by cellmate while serving life sentence
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours

Latest News

Powerball $672 jackpot tonight
Powerball offers $672 million jackpot, top 10 in game’s history
An area along the southeast coast has a 40% chance of tropical development this week. (WITN...
Tropical Update: Keeping an eye along the SE coast; Nigel headed further out to sea
Doughnut oil started the late night fire.
Firefighters contain fire at Goldsboro Krispy Kreme to kitchen
NC Support our Troops held a ribbon cutting ceremony at their new location.
North Carolina Support Our Troops finally opens at their new home