Two Eastern Carolina schools receive Blue Ribbon recognition among others in state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Two schools from Eastern Carolina are being recognized state-wide for their excellence.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction announced that eight North Carolina schools were named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023 by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Beaufort County Early College and Lucama Elementary School were among those named.

“These schools are a shining example of the incredible things North Carolina’s public schools are capable of accomplishing,” said State Superintendent Catherine Truitt. “I’m so proud of the students, teachers, staff members, and leadership of each of these schools for their hard work over the past year.”

According to the department, a Blue Ribbon school represents the model of effectiveness for schools on a state and district level through the hard work of students, faculty, and families.

The eight schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools of 2023 were:

Beaufort County Early College High School, Beaufort County Schools

Fairview Elementary School, Buncombe County Schools

Greensboro Academy, Greensboro

Heyward C Bellamy Elementary School, New Hanover County Schools

Highland School of Technology, Gaston County Schools

Jay M. Robinson Middle School, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Lucama Elementary School, Wilson County Schools

R. Odell Elementary School, Cabarrus County Schools

