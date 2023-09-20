Teacher of the Week: Ashley Jones

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week is Ashley Jones.

Jones is a sixth-grade social studies and science teacher at Bath Elementary School in Beaufort County.

Jones says she was born and raised in Washington and attended Beaufort County Schools.

After graduating from East Carolina University, she returned home and completed her student teaching internship in Kindergarten at Bath Elementary School.

Jones says she took the sixth-grade teaching position at Bath Elementary with hopes of going back to kindergarten. However, she fell in love with the class and has been teaching sixth grade for the past 21 years.

She says “her sixth graders are just kindergarteners in older bodies” and would not trade the time she has with her students as they grow in their educational careers.

