Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Ample sun and clouds this afternoon; Rain and wind in our future

Coastal low likely to impact Eastern NC by the weekend
Russell
Russell
By Russell James
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday will feature a repeat of great weather from the past two days. Plentiful sunshine and low humidity will bode well for those seeking rest and relaxation during the afternoon hours. Air temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a nice northwesterly breeze around 10 mph. For tonight we will casually cool down into the 60s with increasing clouds overnight. By Thursday, we may see an increase in cloud cover and mild temperatures.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system in the Atlantic that may impact parts of the Carolinas into the weekend. The system currently has a 30% chance of developing over the next 5 days, but whether it becomes tropical or not doesn’t matter. We’re still going to see the potential for heavy rain and wind if it has a name or not. Rain chances increase Friday and may not end until late Sunday. Inland locations can expect 1-2″ of rain with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Coastal locations will likely see the most rainfall with 2-4″ possible and wind gusts up to 50 mph. Rough surf and high rip current conditions are expected as well. Don’t cancel outdoor plans this weekend just yet but chances are increasing wind and rain will keep many indoors. We’ll keep you updated as we fine-tune the forecast and track of the coastal lows.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

