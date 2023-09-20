Powerball offers $672 million jackpot, top 10 in game’s history

Advertise With Us
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - For the third time this year, a Powerball’s jackpot breaks the game’s top ten.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that tonight’s Powerball jackpot drawing the tenth largest jackpot in the game’s history. Tonight’s jackpot is valued at $672 million.

This jackpot marks the third time this year that a Powerball jackpot reaches the game’s top ten.

“Powerball is known as a game that offers life-changing prizes and we have seen that more than ever in 2023,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We have had a number of big wins recently in North Carolina, including on Monday, and we would love to see a jackpot win tonight.”

Be sure to watch tonight’s drawing live on WITN-TV.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

