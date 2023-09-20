Advertise With Us
Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson expected to miss remainder of season with broken right leg

“Minor setback, Major comeback! Don’t count me out!”
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson leaves the field after getting hurt against the New...
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson leaves the field after getting hurt against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson has a broken right leg and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, according to coach Frank Reich.

Thompson underwent surgery on Tuesday to fix a fractured fibula he sustained in the first quarter of Carolina’s 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. He has been placed on injured reserve.

Reich said it’s hard to put into words how much Thompson brings to the team, calling him a team player and “a warrior, a guy who knows how to practice.” Thompson has four 100-tackle seasons in nine years with the Panthers and is considered the team’s emotional leader on defense.

Reich would not say who’ll replace Thompson in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game at Seattle.

The news is a blow for the Panthers’ defense, which lost starting cornerback Jaycee Horn to a hamstring injury last week. Horn is expected to miss at least six weeks.

“These injuries hurt, but the train has got to keep going,” Reich said. “You can love your brother and feel bad for your brother, but at the same time understand we got to have the next-man-up mentality.”

