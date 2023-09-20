Advertise With Us
Newport man faces drug trafficking charges

Anthony Daugherty
Anthony Daugherty(Carteret County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man is facing several drug charges after deputies say they made several undercover purchases from him.

According to deputies, 45-year-old Anthony Daugherty of Newport was arrested on Monday after deputies made several undercover controlled purchases of drugs, including fentanyl from him.

Deputies said that during the arrest they seized several baggies of methamphetamine from Daugherty. Deputies also said that Daugherty is a habitual felon who was recently released from prison and was on parole when he was arrested.

Deputies charged Daugherty with five counts of felony trafficking in opium/heroin, one count of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver opium/heroin, one count of felony sell or deliver opium/heroin, one count of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, one count of felony sell or deliver methamphetamine, two counts of conspiracy to sell opium/heroin, two counts of felony maintaining a vehicle, place, or dwelling for controlled substances, and one count of felony possession of a controlled substance in jail premises.

Daugherty was given a $1 million bond at his first court appearance.

