Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide.
Authorities say 51-year-old Anthony Harris’ body was found at his home on Nds Lane today.
His cause of death has not been determined, but the sheriff’s office is investigating it as a homicide.
The investigation is still in its early stages, and no more information is available right now.
