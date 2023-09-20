Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide.

Authorities say 51-year-old Anthony Harris’ body was found at his home on Nds Lane today.

His cause of death has not been determined, but the sheriff’s office is investigating it as a homicide.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and no more information is available right now.

