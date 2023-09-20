Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Another beauty day Wednesday; Rain and wind in our future

Clouds Increase Thursday, Rain and Wind Friday into the Weekend
First Alert Forecast For September 20, 2023
By Jim Howard
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Enjoy the great weather while we have it! Our dry weather comes to an end by Friday. For now, skies stay clear with cool temperatures. Wednesday looks like a copy of our Tuesday with morning temperatures in the 50s and highs in the low 80s. Even as clouds increase on Thursday, we expect most to stay dry until Friday as our coastal low approaches.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this system but whether it’s tropical or not doesn’t matter. We’re still going to see the potential for heavy rain and wind if it has a name or not. Rain chances increase Friday and may not end until late Sunday. Inland locations can expect 1-2″ of rain with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Coastal locations will likely see the most rainfall with 2-4″ possible and wind gusts up to 50 mph. Rough surf and high rip current conditions are expected as well. Don’t cancel outdoor plans this weekend just yet but chances are increasing wind and rain will keep many indoors. We’ll keep you updated as we fine-tune the forecast and track of the coastal lows.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials says Harris was caught with heroin, a gun, and cash in Rocky Mount.
DEPUTIES: Woman caught with heroin, cash, and gun in Rocky Mount
Police said the hit & run was discovered around 7:00 a.m.
Police ID man killed in hit & run on U.S. 70 in New Bern
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Texas prisoner accused of killing 22 older women is slain by cellmate while serving life sentence
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, speaks with reporters on the House floor...
GOP leaders tie Medicaid expansion to casinos in stand-alone bill
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For September 20, 2023
First Alert Forecast For September 20, 2023
Pitt County Fair sees new safety measures implemented
Pitt Co. Fair opens today; Metal detectors & security cameras headline new safety plan
Recurring recording of WITN News at 6pm
Pitt Co. Fair opens today; Metal detectors & security cameras headline new safety plan
Pitt County Fair is putting safety first this year
“I feel safer already,” Pitt County fairgoers notice the fair’s new security measures on opening night