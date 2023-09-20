Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Another beauty day Wednesday; Rain and wind in our future

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Enjoy the great weather while we have it! Our dry weather comes to an end by Friday. For now, skies stay clear with cool temperatures. Wednesday looks like a copy of our Tuesday with morning temperatures in the 50s and highs in the low 80s. Even as clouds increase on Thursday, we expect most to stay dry until Friday as our coastal low approaches.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this system but whether it’s tropical or not doesn’t matter. We’re still going to see the potential for heavy rain and wind if it has a name or not. Rain chances increase Friday and may not end until late Sunday. Inland locations can expect 1-2″ of rain with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Coastal locations will likely see the most rainfall with 2-4″ possible and wind gusts up to 50 mph. Rough surf and high rip current conditions are expected as well. Don’t cancel outdoor plans this weekend just yet but chances are increasing wind and rain will keep many indoors. We’ll keep you updated as we fine-tune the forecast and track of the coastal lows.

