Jacksonville police looking for ABC Store fraud suspect

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are asking the public to help them identify a fraud suspect caught on camera at an ABC Store last month.

The Jacksonville Police Department says they are searching for the pictured man who they suspect committed fraud on August 23 at the ABC Store at 115 Workshop Lane.

When the crime was committed, officers said he had black hair, a black goatee, wearing a red Chicago Bulls t-shirt, black pants, a Chicago ball cap, and black sneakers.

Police say he arrived at the store in an orange newer model Kia Soul.

Jacksonville police say the suspect arrived to the store in this car. (Jacksonville Police Department)

If anyone has information about the suspect, they are asked to call JPD at 910-938-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement.

