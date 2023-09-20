Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Jacksonville police looking for ABC Store fraud suspect

Jacksonville Police Department captured these surveillance photos of the fraud suspect.
Jacksonville Police Department captured these surveillance photos of the fraud suspect.(Jacksonville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are asking the public to help them identify a fraud suspect caught on camera at an ABC Store last month.

The Jacksonville Police Department says they are searching for the pictured man who they suspect committed fraud on August 23 at the ABC Store at 115 Workshop Lane.

When the crime was committed, officers said he had black hair, a black goatee, wearing a red Chicago Bulls t-shirt, black pants, a Chicago ball cap, and black sneakers.

Police say he arrived at the store in an orange newer model Kia Soul.

Jacksonville police say the suspect arrived to the store in this car.
Jacksonville police say the suspect arrived to the store in this car.(Jacksonville Police Department)

If anyone has information about the suspect, they are asked to call JPD at 910-938-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials says Harris was caught with heroin, a gun, and cash in Rocky Mount.
DEPUTIES: Woman caught with heroin, cash, and gun in Rocky Mount
Police said the hit & run was discovered around 7:00 a.m.
Police ID man killed in hit & run on U.S. 70 in New Bern
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Texas prisoner accused of killing 22 older women is slain by cellmate while serving life sentence
Rare endangered Atlantic Sturgeon is re-released into the main body of the Tar River.
Endangered Atlantic Sturgeon found in downtown Greenville
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, speaks with reporters on the House floor...
GOP leaders tie Medicaid expansion to casinos in stand-alone bill

Latest News

Justin Tate
DEPUTIES: Ex-boyfriend attempts to set camper on fire with woman inside
A 30% chance of tropical development continues of the SE coast.
Tropical Update: Keeping an eye along the SE coast; Nigel headed further out to sea
Ashley Jones is WITN's Teacher of the Week. She teaches in Beaufort County.
Teacher of the Week: Ashley Jones
Teacher of the Week: Ashley Jones
Teacher of the Week: Ashley Jones