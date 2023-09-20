Advertise With Us
“I feel safer already,” Pitt County fairgoers notice the fair’s new security measures on opening night

Pitt County Fair is putting safety first this year

By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Fair got a security face-lift this year as fairgoers won’t be able to go anywhere without seeing the new metal detectors and security cameras.

“We’ve done everything we can to make it safe for everyone because it’s all about the family,” said Phyllis Ross, Pitt County Fair Executive. “We don’t have time for foolishness, zero tolerance.”

The increased security measures were put in place to stop any fights or more severe incidents such as last year’s teen stabbing.

Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies and Sua Sponte Security will be patrolling the Fair. Some in attendance for night one Tuesday, say it’s already helped them feel safer.

“I actually stopped going to the Fair because I was worried,” said Kenyatta Wright, Pitt County Fairgoer. “I’m glad they have people to make sure the kids feel safe, and their parents feel able to bring them.”

“I certainly do because I know they’re around to keep things calm, collected, and prosperous for all of us,” said Timothy Wilson, Pitt County Fairgoer.

“I had fun at the Fair and it was safe,” said Jesse Hardy, Pitt County Fairgoer.

Large group gatherings aren’t allowed. There’s also this long list of banned things, but it’s all just to simply keep everyone safe.

The Fair resumes Wednesday and will be in town until Sunday night.

