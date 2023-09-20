Haunted Pamlico & Alternative Stage to host 5th annual “Carnival of Darkness”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s “ENC at THREE” has had them on the show before, the Haunted Pamlico & Alternative Stage are back again!

The CARNIVAL OF DARKNESS kicks off on Friday, September 22 and runs through Saturday, September 23.

Friday’s event features craft vendors, fire spinners, a music festival, costumed actors, local and regional ghost stories.

Saturday’s event is a Filmmakers Forum featuring actors, filmmakers, a variety show and a Paranormal Experience Tour of the Turnage Theatre.

CARNIVAL OF DARKNESS (WITN)

The Vice President Roberta Kincheloe stopped by to chat all about it...

View the FULL INTERVIEW above for all the details!

HAUNTED PAMLICO & ALTERNATIVE STAGE: CARNIVAL OF DARKNESS (WITN)

To purchase your tickets for the CARNIVAL OF DARKNESS: CLICK HERE!

Also, for additional information about this event: CLICK HERE!

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.