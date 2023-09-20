Advertise With Us
Haunted Pamlico & Alternative Stage to host 5th annual “Carnival of Darkness”

By Natalie Parsons
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s “ENC at THREE” has had them on the show before, the Haunted Pamlico & Alternative Stage are back again!

The CARNIVAL OF DARKNESS kicks off on Friday, September 22 and runs through Saturday, September 23.

Friday’s event features craft vendors, fire spinners, a music festival, costumed actors, local and regional ghost stories.

Saturday’s event is a Filmmakers Forum featuring actors, filmmakers, a variety show and a Paranormal Experience Tour of the Turnage Theatre.

The Vice President Roberta Kincheloe stopped by to chat all about it...

View the FULL INTERVIEW above for all the details!

To purchase your tickets for the CARNIVAL OF DARKNESS: CLICK HERE!

Also, for additional information about this event: CLICK HERE!

