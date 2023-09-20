Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

First Alert Weather Day: Coastal storm expected to impact ENC this weekend

Heavy rain, gusty winds and high surf likely.
Coastal storm to impact Eastern North Carolina. (WITN Weather)
Coastal storm to impact Eastern North Carolina. (WITN Weather)(WITN Weather)
By Dustin Staples and Russell James
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The WITN First Alert Weather Team has deemed both Friday and Saturday both First Alert Weather Days, for the potential of experiencing impacts associated with a coastal low that is expected to develop over the next 24 hours.

Coastal storm is forecasted to bring heavy rain, winds, and high surf this weekend. (WITN...
Coastal storm is forecasted to bring heavy rain, winds, and high surf this weekend. (WITN Weather)(WITN Weather)

INLAND IMPACTS: Locations along and west of Highway 17 will experience increasing cloud cover on Thursday, followed by coastal showers spiraling in from the southeast during the overnight hours of late Thursday and early Friday. By daybreak Friday, numerous widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms could impact areas from Kenansville, to Greenville and points the the north and east. Winds may reach 15-25 mph with gusts approaching close to 30 mph. Rainfall amounts are currently forecast to reach 1-2 inches with isolated amounts of up to 3 inches.

COASTAL IMPACTS: Locations aligned with Highway 12 could experience overwash and a higher risk of rip currents late Friday night and into the early morning hours of Saturday.

The Coastal areas have an increased risk of rainfall amounts, as estimated totals could range from 2-4 inches, with a few higher amounts possible. Sustained winds are forecasted to range from 35-40 MPH, with gusty winds from 45-55 MPH.

In addition, power outages are also possible from the strong gusty winds, beach erosion, and a few feet of inundation. Right now, no severe threat at this time.

Stay with WITN and WITN.COM as we will continue to keep you updated all week long.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare endangered Atlantic Sturgeon is re-released into the main body of the Tar River.
Endangered Atlantic Sturgeon found in downtown Greenville
Police said the hit & run was discovered around 7:00 a.m.
Police ID man killed in hit & run on U.S. 70 in New Bern
Justin Tate
Man in Martin County arson case now facing attempted murder charges
Officials says Harris was caught with heroin, a gun, and cash in Rocky Mount.
DEPUTIES: Woman caught with heroin, cash, and gun in Rocky Mount
An area along the southeast coast has a 40% chance of tropical development this week. (WITN...
Tropical Update: Keeping an eye along the SE coast; Nigel headed further out to sea

Latest News

Haunted Pamlico
Haunted Pamlico & Alternative Stage to host 5th annual “Carnival of Darkness”
ECU'S SCHOOL OF MUSIC: 2023 HISPANIC HERITAGE GUITAR SERIES
ECU School of Music gears up for 2023 Hispanic Heritage Guitar Series
ECU sees enrollment drop third year in a row
Brian Harvill (left) named president of ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan; Dennis Campbell, II (right)...
ECU Health announces two new hospital presidents