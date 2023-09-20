First Alert Weather Day: Coastal storm expected to impact ENC this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The WITN First Alert Weather Team has deemed both Friday and Saturday both First Alert Weather Days, for the potential of experiencing impacts associated with a coastal low that is expected to develop over the next 24 hours.

Coastal storm is forecasted to bring heavy rain, winds, and high surf this weekend. (WITN Weather) (WITN Weather)

INLAND IMPACTS: Locations along and west of Highway 17 will experience increasing cloud cover on Thursday, followed by coastal showers spiraling in from the southeast during the overnight hours of late Thursday and early Friday. By daybreak Friday, numerous widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms could impact areas from Kenansville, to Greenville and points the the north and east. Winds may reach 15-25 mph with gusts approaching close to 30 mph. Rainfall amounts are currently forecast to reach 1-2 inches with isolated amounts of up to 3 inches.

COASTAL IMPACTS: Locations aligned with Highway 12 could experience overwash and a higher risk of rip currents late Friday night and into the early morning hours of Saturday.

The Coastal areas have an increased risk of rainfall amounts, as estimated totals could range from 2-4 inches, with a few higher amounts possible. Sustained winds are forecasted to range from 35-40 MPH, with gusty winds from 45-55 MPH.

In addition, power outages are also possible from the strong gusty winds, beach erosion, and a few feet of inundation. Right now, no severe threat at this time.

