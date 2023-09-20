Advertise With Us
Firefighters contain fire at Goldsboro Krispy Kreme to kitchen

Doughnut oil started the late night fire.
Doughnut oil started the late night fire.(Goldsboro Fire Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Goldsboro avoided a major fire with the help of the kitchen fire suppression system, as well as some backup from the Goldsboro Fire Department.

Firefighters say that they were called to the store shortly before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night for a possible structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they say they saw smoke coming from a kitchen exhaust as well as a small fire burning in the kitchen area.

According to firefighters, a heating element had been left on accidentally, causing some of the cooking oil on the kitchen conveyer to catch fire.

Firefighters said the kitchen’s fire suppression system did its job by keeping the fire contained until they arrived. Firefighters say they were able to put the remaining fire out using the store’s own fire extinguishers.

Firefighters say they turned the store back over to the General Manager around 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

There was no answer at the store Wednesday afternoon when called to see if the store was able to reopen yet.

North Carolina Support Our Troops finally opens at their new home
