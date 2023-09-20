ECU sees enrollment drop third year in a row

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the third year in a row, enrollment at East Carolina University is on the decline.

Figures released today to WITN show there are 26,785 students enrolled in the fall semester at ECU.

While the university said figures show an increase in first-time, full-time students, and transfer students, last year at this time the university had 27,151 students.

ECU has also seen an enrollment drop in 2021 when it had 28,021 students. The last time the university saw an increase in students for a fall semester was in 2020 when enrollment stood at 28,798.

ECU ENROLLMENT Fall semester 2023 26,785 Fall semester 2022 27,151 Fall semester 2021 28,021 Fall semester 2020 28, 798

The university did say retention rates remained high. For Fall 2022 first-year students and Fall 2022 new transfer students, 82% returned for classes this semester.

