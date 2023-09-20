Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU sees enrollment drop third year in a row

(n/a)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the third year in a row, enrollment at East Carolina University is on the decline.

Figures released today to WITN show there are 26,785 students enrolled in the fall semester at ECU.

While the university said figures show an increase in first-time, full-time students, and transfer students, last year at this time the university had 27,151 students.

ECU has also seen an enrollment drop in 2021 when it had 28,021 students. The last time the university saw an increase in students for a fall semester was in 2020 when enrollment stood at 28,798.

ECU ENROLLMENT
Fall semester 202326,785
Fall semester 202227,151
Fall semester 202128,021
Fall semester 202028, 798

The university did say retention rates remained high. For Fall 2022 first-year students and Fall 2022 new transfer students, 82% returned for classes this semester.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare endangered Atlantic Sturgeon is re-released into the main body of the Tar River.
Endangered Atlantic Sturgeon found in downtown Greenville
Police said the hit & run was discovered around 7:00 a.m.
Police ID man killed in hit & run on U.S. 70 in New Bern
Officials says Harris was caught with heroin, a gun, and cash in Rocky Mount.
DEPUTIES: Woman caught with heroin, cash, and gun in Rocky Mount
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Texas prisoner accused of killing 22 older women is slain by cellmate while serving life sentence
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours

Latest News

Brian Harvill (left) named president of ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan; Dennis Campbell, II (right)...
ECU Health announces two new hospital presidents
ENC at Three - ECU School of Music hosts Hispanic Heritage guitar series
ENC at Three - ECU School of Music hosts Hispanic Heritage guitar series
Justin Tate
Man in Martin County arson case now facing attempted murder charges
Man in Martin County arson case now facing attempted murder charges
Man in Martin County arson case now facing attempted murder charges