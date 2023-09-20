ECU School of Music gears up for 2023 Hispanic Heritage Guitar Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - September is Hispanic Heritage Month and part of that is the musical style.

ECU is hosting a 2023 Hispanic Heritage Guitar Series to explore it.

It’s a three-day series featuring performances by Jean Pierre Castillo on Thursday, September 21, Andrea Gonzalez Caballero on Tuesday, September 26 and Dr. Elliot Frank on Tuesday, October 3.

All concerts are FREE and start at 7:30 p.m. in the AJ Fletcher Recital Hall at the ECU School of Music.

2023 Hispanic Heritage Guitar Series (WITN)

The School of Music’s Dr. Elliot Frank stopped by WITN’s “ENC at THREE” to tell us all about it.

ECU'S SCHOOL OF MUSIC: 2023 HISPANIC HERITAGE GUITAR SERIES (WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.