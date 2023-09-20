Advertise With Us
ECU School of Music gears up for 2023 Hispanic Heritage Guitar Series

ENC at Three - ECU School of Music hosts Hispanic Heritage guitar series
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - September is Hispanic Heritage Month and part of that is the musical style.

ECU is hosting a 2023 Hispanic Heritage Guitar Series to explore it.

It’s a three-day series featuring performances by Jean Pierre Castillo on Thursday, September 21, Andrea Gonzalez Caballero on Tuesday, September 26 and Dr. Elliot Frank on Tuesday, October 3.

All concerts are FREE and start at 7:30 p.m. in the AJ Fletcher Recital Hall at the ECU School of Music.

The School of Music’s Dr. Elliot Frank stopped by WITN’s “ENC at THREE” to tell us all about it.

