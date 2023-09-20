Advertise With Us
ECU Health announces two new hospital presidents

Brian Harvill (left) named president of ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan; Dennis Campbell, II (right) named president of ECU Health Beaufort
Brian Harvill (left) named president of ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan; Dennis Campbell, II (right) named president of ECU Health Beaufort(ECU Health)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health announced that two interim presidents are now appointed presidents of their respective hospitals.

Brian Harvill was named president of ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital and Dennis Campbell, II named president of ECU Health Beaufort Hospital.

According to ECU Health, Harvill has served 11 years in a variety of positions, roles, and responsibilities. During his time as interim president since March 2023, ECU Health reports Harvill successfully balanced three hospitals. They explained his unique skillset and leadership ability made him the best choice.

Campbell had served with ECU Health for three tears as ECU Health Beaufort’s vice president and then interim president as of February 2023. ECU Health explains that Campbell’s vision made him an effective leader as his time in office led to the creation of the Nurse Travel Staffing program and for the Washington hospital to become part of the campus of ECU Health Medical Center.

“As we work toward the realization of ECU Health’s vision of becoming the national model for academic rural health care, the importance of collaboration, teamwork and knowing and understanding the unique needs of the communities we serve cannot be overstated,” said Jay Briley, president of ECU Health Community Hospitals. “I appreciate Dennis’ and Brian’s ongoing commitment and leadership to ECU Health and eastern North Carolina, and I am excited about what formalizing their leadership roles in these areas will mean for the health system and the rural communities we serve.”

Both promotions are effective immediately.

