Down East Wood Ducks drop game two 7-5, Charleston claims championship series 2-0

Woodies finish as league runner-up
The Charleston RiverDogs scored the final four runs after facing an early deficit on Sunday...
The Charleston RiverDogs scored the final four runs after facing an early deficit on Sunday afternoon to take Game 1 of the Carolina League Championship Series by a 4-2 margin over the Down East Wood Ducks at Grainger Stadium.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, SC (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks fell to the Charleston RiverDogs 7-5 in game two of the Carolina League Championship Best-of-Three series on Tuesday night in Charleston.

The win clinches a series sweep for Charleston who also won in Kinston on Sunday afternoon 4-2. The RiverDogs have won three straight league titles.

The Wood Ducks got in a 7-0 hole in the bottom of the first. They attempted to climb out of the hole as they chipped away throughout the game to get it to 7-5 in the 7th.

They Woodies had the game-tying run at the plate in the 9th but Charleston closed the door for the title.

