Down East Wood Ducks drop game two 7-5, Charleston claims championship series 2-0
Woodies finish as league runner-up
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, SC (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks fell to the Charleston RiverDogs 7-5 in game two of the Carolina League Championship Best-of-Three series on Tuesday night in Charleston.
The win clinches a series sweep for Charleston who also won in Kinston on Sunday afternoon 4-2. The RiverDogs have won three straight league titles.
The Wood Ducks got in a 7-0 hole in the bottom of the first. They attempted to climb out of the hole as they chipped away throughout the game to get it to 7-5 in the 7th.
They Woodies had the game-tying run at the plate in the 9th but Charleston closed the door for the title.
