Down East Wood Ducks drop game two 7-5, Charleston claims championship series 2-0

CHARLESTON, SC (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks fell to the Charleston RiverDogs 7-5 in game two of the Carolina League Championship Best-of-Three series on Tuesday night in Charleston.

The win clinches a series sweep for Charleston who also won in Kinston on Sunday afternoon 4-2. The RiverDogs have won three straight league titles.

The Wood Ducks got in a 7-0 hole in the bottom of the first. They attempted to climb out of the hole as they chipped away throughout the game to get it to 7-5 in the 7th.

They Woodies had the game-tying run at the plate in the 9th but Charleston closed the door for the title.

