2023 Fall Foliage report for North Carolina

Autumn begins Saturday with little signs of colors that is near
By Dustin Staples
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With just a few days until the start of the Autumnal Equinox Saturday at 2:50 a.m., the leaves will soon start to change and those pops of orange, red, and yellow will soon fill the trees. However, our area has a while to see that change.

As of the latest update from Explore Fall, the Tar Hill State has yet to see any change to the trees in and around the area. Parts of the ENC area normally sees the leaves change around late September to the first week of October. Maple, beech, and birch trees are just the few that normally sees the changes to start.

Here is the latest fall foliage report for the week of September 20, 2023. (WITN Weather)
Here is the latest fall foliage report for the week of September 20, 2023. (WITN Weather)(WITN)

Something else to consider in the fall is the amount of rainfall and and dryness that we see this time of year. As of the latest drought monitor, parts of our area are experiencing drier than average conditions, with a small percentage of a moderate drought near the Elizabeth City areas.

With little precipitation during the fall months, stress on the trees could cause the leaves to not have that nice pop of colors that avid photographers like to see. Another thing to considered is that cooler nights, soil levels from rain, and equal hours of daylight is something to keep in mind as we go out into this fall season.

The latest drought monitor is showing dry conditions for parts of our area. (WITN Weather)
The latest drought monitor is showing dry conditions for parts of our area. (WITN Weather)(WITN)

