Thousands of gallons of sewage spill near protected waters in Onslow County

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of gallons of sewage have ended up in a protected creek on our coast.

ONWASA said they learned of the spill around 10:00 a.m. this morning at the Halls Creek pumping station on Hammocks Beach Road.

The utility estimates that 16,500 gallons of untreated sewage got into a tributary of Halls Creek.

Halls Creek is listed by the state as “high quality waters” due to commercial shellfishing. It flows into Queens Creek which then goes into the Intracoastal Waterway about a mile away.

ONWASA said it has begun cleanup operations and has notified the North Carolina Division of Water Quality.

