Sports Spotlight: Bear Grass Charter three sport athlete Brayden Taylor is showing off his arm this fall for the football team

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school football season is at about the midway point of the regular season. Bear Grass Charter is 2-1 thanks to two huge performances by quarterback Brayden Taylor and his teammates. We feature Brayden in our Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I love whatever season I am in,” says Bear Grass Charter senior Brayden Taylor, “But baseball is my sport.”

Bear Grass Charter senior Brayden Taylor has been a three-sport athlete for the Bears taking his arm to the football field in the fall as their quarterback.

“When I was a freshman I had a great mentor in Logan Coltrain. He was a senior. I could throw the ball good but I couldn’t run very well,” says Taylor, “I’ve been developing my running ability ever since then. It’s gotten to where I am now where I can run it just as well as I can throw it.”

Brayden’s hard work in the weight room throughout high school is paying off.

“I was a little scrawny when I was a freshman. I needed to get a little weight on my bones,” says Taylor, “I have come a long way with the athleticism part of it. Gotten a lot faster over the years. Gotten quicker moving laterally.”

“He works really hard in the weight room and on the athletic fields,” says Bears Head Coach Terry Perry, “He plays all three sports here at Bear Grass Charter. He has matured. He has gotten bigger. He’s grown as a person as well as a player.”

Taylor plays baseball and basketball as well as football for the Bears. He says the year round schedule has really helped him develop.

“It’s been a game-changer,” says Brayden, “All year you are in the weight room, you are working on your agility, your athleticism, your speed, and life skills too.”

Brayden has had a couple of five total touchdown games recently, including this past Friday, on the road at Mattamuskeet.

“Reminded me of Mahomes the way he was doing his arm slots,” says Perry.

“I’ve had a great senior year. I have got a great senior class surrounding me,” says Taylor, “Great teammates. Some of the nicest people you will ever meet.”

Taylor hopes all the work can lead to continued success and hopefully to take this group of Bears far again this fall.

“Freshman year, we were very good. We were one of the better teams in the east. Sophomore year was a rebuilding year, last year we got a little better,” says Taylor, “And this year we started to bring it all together. I think we can do big things this year.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.