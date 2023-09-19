Residents left without answers after county mangers gets raises without boards knowledge

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Martin County residents are left with lots of questions and few answers after Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

During a board meeting last week, some county commissioners said they realized county manager James Bennett has received $45,000 worth of raises since he started in the position in 2021 - county commissioners say they had no knowledge of several of those raises.

Leaving some residents upset and confused.

“I’m very concerned about our county. I’m very concerned about the lack of transparency in government,” said Martin County resident Paul Roberson Jr.

After it was revealed to the public in a board of commissioners meeting last Wednesday that county manager James Bennet has gotten raises, which county commissioners say happened without their knowledge or approval.

“We found out that somebody, we don’t know who, somebody authorized for pretty good increases which amounted to around $45,000 above the and that is problematic because it was never discussed at a board meeting,” David “Skip” Gurganus, Martin County Commissioner.

Commissioner Skip Gurganus demanded answers at the meeting but was met with none.

“Crickets and pandemonium,” said Commissioner Gurganus.

County commissioners then went into closed session. Williamston resident Princess Wilson says she feels it should’ve been kept public.

“If it’s not on the minutes, what are you doing to our money to our tax money?” said Wilson.

With Martin General Hospital closing its doors early last month, Wilson feels this just adds to concerns residents have about the state of the county.

“Very upset that this has been allowed to go on so long. If only somebody could come through and fix this, it would help anything in this situation,” said Wilson.

Gurganus says now is not the time for division within the board.

The county’s in a hospital crisis, we need to be on the same page working for the citizens. These are positions of service. They are not positions of power. When we lose sight of that election, leaders need to go home and stay home and let people who are willing to serve do just that,” said Commissioner Gurganus.

WITN did ask Gurganus if there was any update on the hospital’s status, and he said they are now in a position to have their consultant move forward to find a provider, but he said he doesn’t know how or when that will happen.

For context, it was mentioned that Bennett is making more than $186k a year. Greene County is a similar size, and their manager makes less than $140k a year.

There is a special meeting being called at 6 pm on Wednesday the 27th, with two items being closed door. Then, possibly opening it up to the public. One of the agenda items listed is personnel.

