Police say no suspects in shooting of Elizabeth City teenager

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police say they have no suspects in Monday evening’s shooting of a teenager.

Officers say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near Walker Landing Apartments on Walker Avenue.

The 15-year-old boy was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for his injuries.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

