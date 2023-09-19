Advertise With Us
Police say no suspects in shooting of Elizabeth City teenager

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police say they have no suspects in Monday evening’s shooting of a teenager.

Officers say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near Walker Landing Apartments on Walker Avenue.

The 15-year-old boy was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for his injuries.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

