Police ID man killed in hit & run on U.S. 70 in New Bern
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in New Bern have identified a man killed in a hit and run crash that happened a week ago.
Killed was 23-year-old Michael Jay, of New Bern.
The man was killed last Tuesday morning along U.S. 70. His body was found under the South Glenburnie Road overpass around 7:00 a.m.
Police said Jay was identified with the help of the community.
They continue to search for the driver who struck Jay and kept going.
Officers said they don’t have a description of the vehicle or any witnesses.
Anyone with information on the crash should call police at 252-672-4100.
