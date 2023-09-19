Advertise With Us
Police ID man killed in hit & run on U.S. 70 in New Bern

Police said the hit & run was discovered around 7:00 a.m.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in New Bern have identified a man killed in a hit and run crash that happened a week ago.

Killed was 23-year-old Michael Jay, of New Bern.

The man was killed last Tuesday morning along U.S. 70. His body was found under the South Glenburnie Road overpass around 7:00 a.m.

Police said Jay was identified with the help of the community.

They continue to search for the driver who struck Jay and kept going.

Officers said they don’t have a description of the vehicle or any witnesses.

Anyone with information on the crash should call police at 252-672-4100.

