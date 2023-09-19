Advertise With Us
Pitt Co. Fair opens today; Metal detectors & security cameras headline new safety plan

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -On Tuesday, the empty Pitt County fairgrounds will once again be full of adrenaline-rushing rides.

However, people will first have to walk through gates with metal detectors and cameras to ensure safe fun.

“We’re zero tolerance and we need to end all of this unnecessary violence,” said Pitt County Fair Executive, Phyllis Ross.

Weapons, gang colors, large purses, and hoodies are among several things banned at this year’s fair.

Ross says this year’s new safety measures stem from fights in back-to-back years, with last year’s teen stabbing being the worst.

Previous recurring violence has led to more strictly enforced security, most notably from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and private security will be in attendance all week, searching every fairgoer.

Fairgoers will not be able to gather in groups, and if they leave there’s no re-entry.

The fair will begin on September 19 and wrap up on September 24.

