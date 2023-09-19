Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

North Carolina Support Our Troops finally opens at their new home

NC Support our Troops held a ribbon cutting ceremony at their new location.
NC Support our Troops held a ribbon cutting ceremony at their new location.(N/A)
By Hojung Ryu
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC Support Our Troops held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for their new building in Ayden after a long, tough journey.

From the roof falling in and then getting evicted, the non-profit organization had to overcome obstacle after obstacle.

Director Barbara Whitehead says there is a reason that keeps her going, despite the hardships. Whitehead said, “I get paid in hugs because to see the smiles on their faces and to know that they are not forgotten. A lot of the time when you are in that environment, far away from home, you really start to feel like does anyone care? and we want to show them that America still cares.”

They do that by providing some of the comforts of home for our troops away from home, and to finally have a place to do that means a lot to everyone here, even though it might be a warehouse.

Josie Dicesare, a volunteer shared, “This is like heaven. this warehouse. it has been quite the struggle. We actually made goodie bags out of a storage bin, even, but now we are fortunate enough to have this area.”

Now NC Support our Troops prepares for the Christmas season.

While it may sound a bit early to some, with the work that it takes and the shipping of the packages, it is never too early for them.

Their packages are called “Christmas in a box”, which will deliver the Christmas spirit from home to troops domestically and internationally.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials says Harris was caught with heroin, a gun, and cash in Rocky Mount.
DEPUTIES: Woman caught with heroin, cash, and gun in Rocky Mount
The fire happened early Sunday morning.
Elderly woman dead after suspicious Craven County fire
Montroy Mabry
Man arrested for shooting inside Greenville convenience store
Jessica West
Lenoir County woman arrested again for drugs after conviction less than a month ago
Goldsboro fire on Virginia Street
Home extensively damaged in Goldsboro fire

Latest News

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, speaks with reporters on the House floor...
GOP leaders tie Medicaid expansion to casinos in stand-alone bill
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Great Weather Before the Rain and Wind Arrives
The Craven County sheriff’s office says 36 people have been arrested on charges connected to...
Craven County Sheriff gives narcotics investigation update
Martin County Board of Commissioners meeting reveals county manager has had seven raises since...
Residents left without answers after county mangers gets raises without boards knowledge