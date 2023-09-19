North Carolina Support Our Troops finally opens at their new home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC Support Our Troops held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for their new building in Ayden after a long, tough journey.

From the roof falling in and then getting evicted, the non-profit organization had to overcome obstacle after obstacle.

Director Barbara Whitehead says there is a reason that keeps her going, despite the hardships. Whitehead said, “I get paid in hugs because to see the smiles on their faces and to know that they are not forgotten. A lot of the time when you are in that environment, far away from home, you really start to feel like does anyone care? and we want to show them that America still cares.”

They do that by providing some of the comforts of home for our troops away from home, and to finally have a place to do that means a lot to everyone here, even though it might be a warehouse.

Josie Dicesare, a volunteer shared, “This is like heaven. this warehouse. it has been quite the struggle. We actually made goodie bags out of a storage bin, even, but now we are fortunate enough to have this area.”

Now NC Support our Troops prepares for the Christmas season.

While it may sound a bit early to some, with the work that it takes and the shipping of the packages, it is never too early for them.

Their packages are called “Christmas in a box”, which will deliver the Christmas spirit from home to troops domestically and internationally.

