NC Support our Troops hosting ribbon cutting for new building today

NC Support Our Troops moves to new location
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 11 minutes ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A non-profit in the east is presenting to the public its new building after being displaced earlier this year.

Today NC Support our Troops will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an open house as they unveil their new location.

The military support nonprofit organization has been in operation for 19 years.

They are now relocating thanks to donations from Free Will Baptist Cross and Crown Bookstore.

The non-profit was evicted from its previous building in June.

Today’s ceremony will be held this morning from 10 a.m. until noon at 3928 Lee Street in Ayden.

Those attending will have the chance to meet the nonprofit’s volunteers and find out more about their mission.

