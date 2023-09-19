Goldsboro police K9 retiring after 8 years of duty

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police officers in Goldsboro are giving a fond farewell to one of their K9 officers.

Ghost joined the department in 2015 and he is now retiring.

Over the years, the K9 has been with two handlers, first with Officer Tom Collins, who retired in 2016, and then with Officer Will Smith.

The department says Ghost and his handers have located countless guns, drugs, and other illegal contraband, as well is catching numerous suspects.

Ghost is now taking a well-deserved break from the daily chores of keeping the public safe.

