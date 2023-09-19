Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Goldsboro police K9 retiring after 8 years of duty

Ghost joined the department in 2015 and he is now retiring.
Ghost joined the department in 2015 and he is now retiring.(Goldsboro police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police officers in Goldsboro are giving a fond farewell to one of their K9 officers.

Ghost joined the department in 2015 and he is now retiring.

Over the years, the K9 has been with two handlers, first with Officer Tom Collins, who retired in 2016, and then with Officer Will Smith.

The department says Ghost and his handers have located countless guns, drugs, and other illegal contraband, as well is catching numerous suspects.

Ghost is now taking a well-deserved break from the daily chores of keeping the public safe.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials says Harris was caught with heroin, a gun, and cash in Rocky Mount.
DEPUTIES: Woman caught with heroin, cash, and gun in Rocky Mount
The fire happened early Sunday morning.
Elderly woman dead after suspicious Craven County fire
Montroy Mabry
Man arrested for shooting inside Greenville convenience store
Jessica West
Lenoir County woman arrested again for drugs after conviction less than a month ago
Goldsboro fire on Virginia Street
Home extensively damaged in Goldsboro fire

Latest News

Camp Lejeune brings back Retiree Appreciation Day Saturday
Nigel continues to steadily intensify as it moves through the Central Atlantic. Nigel is...
Tropical Update: Hurricane Nigel increases to 90 mph; Watching two additional areas for possible development
Joash Garland
Elizabeth City man faces multiple charges after high speed chase
ECU’s ranking among national universities moves up