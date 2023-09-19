Advertise With Us
Endangered Atlantic Sturgeon found in downtown Greenville

Rare endangered Atlantic Sturgeon is re-released into the main body of the Tar River.
Rare endangered Atlantic Sturgeon is re-released into the main body of the Tar River.(NC Wildlife)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A rare Atlantic Sturgeon has been found in the Tar River, according to NC Wildlife officers, this is just the third Atlantic Sturgeon ever recorded in the Tar River.

According to North Carolina Wildlife Officers, they were called on September 6th about a five-foot-long male Atlantic Sturgeon that had become stranded in a small tributary of the Tar River in downtown Greenville.

Officers said they were able to determine that the water was temporarily suitable for the sturgeon, and contacted a fisheries team at UNC Wilmington to help relocate it.

Wildlife officers said the relocation team trapped the federally endangered fish on September 8th and tagged it before re-releasing it back into the main body of the Tar River about two miles from the boating access point at Town Common Park.

Crews work to relocate endangered Atlantic Sturgeon in Greenville.
Crews work to relocate endangered Atlantic Sturgeon in Greenville.(NC Wildlife)
Crews work to relocate endangered Atlantic Sturgeon in Greenville.
Crews work to relocate endangered Atlantic Sturgeon in Greenville.(NC Wildlife)

