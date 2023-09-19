Elizabeth City man faces multiple charges after high speed chase

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Elizabeth City man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase last week.

Deputies say that they saw what they believed was a drug transaction involving 18-year-old Joash Garland of Elizabeth City on September 13.

According to deputies, Garland led them on a high-speed chase in a Dodge Charger down several streets before Garland crashed his car into Muddy Waters Coffee Shop at the intersection of Main and Road Street. Garland ran from the crash on foot but was found a short time later hiding in some woods near Cedar Street and was arrested.

Police say they searched the Dodge Charger that Garland was driving and found crack cocaine and fentanyl. Deputies also seized marijuana and $16,500 in cash.

Garland was charged with three felony counts of trafficking fentanyl, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, one felony maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of storing a controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony speeding to elude arrest and three misdemeanor counts of hit and run.

Deputies say that they also found an outstanding warrant for Garland for possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana from July in Elizabeth City.

Garland was taken to the Albemarle District Jail where he is being held on a a $1,045,000 bond.

