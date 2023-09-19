Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

DO YOU KNOW ME? Jacksonville police seek man in connection with Walmart fraud

Police say the crime happened on September 6th.
Police say the crime happened on September 6th.(Jacksonville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Do you know the man in the picture? If you do, Jacksonville police would like to hear from you.

Police say that the man shown in the pictures is a person of interest in a fraud that happened at the Walmart on North Marine Boulevard on September 6th.

The man was wearing glasses, a white t-shirt, black Nike pants, and grey and white New Balance shoes.

If you know this man or where he is, the Jacksonville Police Department would like for you to call them at 910-938-3273.

Walmart fraud
Walmart fraud(Jacksonville Police)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials says Harris was caught with heroin, a gun, and cash in Rocky Mount.
DEPUTIES: Woman caught with heroin, cash, and gun in Rocky Mount
The fire happened early Sunday morning.
Elderly woman dead after suspicious Craven County fire
Montroy Mabry
Man arrested for shooting inside Greenville convenience store
Jessica West
Lenoir County woman arrested again for drugs after conviction less than a month ago
Goldsboro fire on Virginia Street
Home extensively damaged in Goldsboro fire

Latest News

Thousands of gallons of sewage spill near protected waters in Onslow County
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, speaks with reporters on the House floor...
GOP leaders tie Medicaid expansion to casinos in stand-alone bill
Camp Lejeune brings back Retiree Appreciation Day Saturday
Nigel continues to steadily intensify as it moves through the Central Atlantic. Nigel is...
Tropical Update: Hurricane Nigel increases to 90 mph; Watching two additional areas for possible development