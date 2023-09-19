DO YOU KNOW ME? Jacksonville police seek man in connection with Walmart fraud

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Do you know the man in the picture? If you do, Jacksonville police would like to hear from you.

Police say that the man shown in the pictures is a person of interest in a fraud that happened at the Walmart on North Marine Boulevard on September 6th.

The man was wearing glasses, a white t-shirt, black Nike pants, and grey and white New Balance shoes.

If you know this man or where he is, the Jacksonville Police Department would like for you to call them at 910-938-3273.

Walmart fraud (Jacksonville Police)

