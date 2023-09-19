Advertise With Us
Craven County Sheriff gives narcotics investigation update

The Craven County sheriff’s office says 36 people have been arrested on charges connected to possession or distribution of narcotics.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -

One Eastern Carolina law enforcement agency says it is making improvements in its ongoing narcotics investigation.

The Craven County sheriff’s office says 36 people have been arrested on charges connected to possession or distribution of narcotics.

The agency says they have seen a steady decrease in the number of overdoses reported in the area and have seen an increase in the street value of several illegal substances like methamphetamine, which they say is a sign the accessibility for illegal distribution has decreased.

“You know it it’s been a slow but steady decrease which is a good thing we’ve done about 273, 274 felony drug arrests year to date we’re doing our job we’re starting to see the return on investment for all the hours that our investigators our deputies our canines put in,” said Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes.

Sheriff Chip Hughes says several of the arrests also involve charges for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of firearms by convicted felons.

