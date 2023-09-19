Advertise With Us
Coach Houston says Pirates are determined to get the zero out of their win column as soon as possible

ECU next plays host to FCS Gardner-Webb on Saturday at 6 PM.
ECU football back to work as they shift focus to Gardner-Webb
ECU football back to work as they shift focus to Gardner-Webb
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football got back to practice on Sunday, and more Tuesday, following its tough 43-28 loss at App State on Saturday. Head Coach Mike Houston says the team and coaches are all focused on taking care of that zero in the win column as soon as possible.

“None of us are happy with the results of the first three games. They have worked each week to prepare to go into the ballgame with the opportunity to win,” said Houston, “I’m disappointed that we did not get things done in the second half this past week against a very good Appalachian State team to achieve that goal. I continue to be pleased with the determination of our coaching staff and our players.”

ECU next plays host to FCS Gardner-Webb on Saturday at 6 PM.

