Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: As autumn approaches, our weather falls in line

Skies will stay sunny and clear through Wednesday before clouds and rain arrive
Charlie Ironmonger - WITN
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist(WITN)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A high pressure system to our northwest will encourage a pleasant and cool breeze over the next few days. Temperatures will hold near our seasonal average (about 80°) through the week with overnight lows holding slightly above average in the low 60s. The sunny skies and dry weather will stick around through Thursday morning before cloud cover starts to move in from the southeast. By Thursday evening, most of the region will be under the clouds with rain approaching the coast.

There is currently a stationary front set up over Florida, and it will remain there over the next several days. As the high pressure system that will keep us dry slowly moves northeastward, the stationary front will not only attempt to inch further northward, but an area of low pressure will form along the front off the east coast of Florida. The National Hurricane Center is already tracking this yet-to-form low pressure system, giving it a low (30%) chance of tropical development over the next seven days. This low will head northward, extending its rain field over the East starting Friday and lasting until midday Sunday. The heaviest rainfall is expected to come down along and east of Highway 17, however the path of the low will have a big influence on who sees the most rain and for how long. These showers will push temperatures down into the mid to upper 70s from Friday through the weekend. Once the low pulls away from the East next Monday, we’ll get back to fall like conditions. Astronomical autumn starts this Saturday morning.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

