Camp Lejeune brings back Retiree Appreciation Day Saturday

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Camp Lejeune is hosting its annual Retiree Appreciation Day this Saturday.

The Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune announced that they will be hosting Retiree Appreciation Day this Saturday. The event will be held at the Marston Pavilion, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials say that the annual event brings together military retirees and links them with services and vendors for the benefit of sharing resources with the retiree community. Blood pressure, oral cancer, and audiology screenings will be available throughout the event.

Organizers say they are expecting that more than three dozen vendors will be on-hand for retirees including Camp Lejeune agencies, Onslow County health care partners, and veterans’ organizations.

