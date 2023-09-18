Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

World War I-era biplane crashes upside down, officials say

A World War I era biplane crash landed upside down in Massachusetts.
A World War I era biplane crash landed upside down in Massachusetts.(Stow Fire Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A pilot walked away unharmed after a crash involving a World War I-era biplane in Massachusetts over the weekend.

The crash took place late Sunday morning in the town of Stow.

The pilot was the only person onboard the aircraft.

The vintage biplane was left upside down, but the pilot was able to get out.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

It appears the landing gear collapsed upon landing, causing the aircraft to flip.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Wendt shared Heath Nelson's story on Facebook and raised enough money to give Nelson a...
Woman donates electric bike to stranger who walks two hours to work everyday
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game
Kitty Hawk police
Kitty Hawk Police need witnesses in bicyclist vs. vehicle crash
A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on Air Force base
ECU vs. App State
ECU falls to App State in Boone

Latest News

Belt sander drag race participants
Shop Class presents Belt Sander Drag Races
Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine
Performance at the 20th Annual Latino Festival
Greenville celebrates 20th annual Latino festival!
An air race in Reno Nevada turned tragic on Sunday when two pilots landing during one race...
2 pilots killed after their planes collided upon landing at air races in Reno, Nevada
Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine