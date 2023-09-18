Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Tropical Update: Nigel continues to gain strength; Area to watch off the Southeast U.S. Coast

Moderate & High Rip Current Risk at all beaches Monday
By Russell James
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Nigel continues to intensify in the Atlantic Ocean. As of the 5 pm advisory, Nigel currently has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph. Nigel continues to show signs of additional organization and the system could intensify into a Category 1 hurricane later tonight or Monday morning.

Afterwards, the North Atlantic Subtropical Ridge will steer Nigel to the northwest starting Tuesday afternoon and evening, forecast to intensify into a Category 3 throughout the middle of the week. Eventually the storm will recurve well away from the U.S.

Nigel continues to strengthen. Expected to become a major hurricane by Tuesday
Nigel continues to strengthen. Expected to become a major hurricane by Tuesday(Russell James)

There is another area off the coast of Africa that a 50% chance of forming within the next seven days. The next name is Ophelia on the list.

Tropical cyclone formation is possible over the next seven days as a tropical wave is forecast...
Tropical cyclone formation is possible over the next seven days as a tropical wave is forecast to move off the African West Coast. Atmospheric conditions do appear favorable for development(Russell James)

Closer to home, there is a window of opportunity that could open for development off the coast of Florida or Georgia late next week. The odds of this system forming as of right now is at 20%. Interests from Florida to the Carolinas should keep a close on this area of possible development, as forecast guidance continues to project an area of low pressure bringing coastal impacts along the coast. It is too early to dive into the specifics, as the area of low pressure has yet to form and that we are several days out from any impacts.

The National Hurricane Center is currently watching an area in the western Atlantic for...
The National Hurricane Center is currently watching an area in the western Atlantic for possible development over the next few days(Russell James)

Stay with WITN and WITN.COM as we track the remaining storms this hurricane season.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Wendt shared Heath Nelson's story on Facebook and raised enough money to give Nelson a...
Woman donates electric bike to stranger who walks two hours to work everyday
A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on Air Force base
Pedestrian killed following vehicle collision
Pedestrian killed in early morning Goldsboro crash
Team Kai quarterback Holton Ahlers (15), of East Carolina, looks for a receiver during the...
How to Watch the East Carolina vs. Appalachian State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
ECU vs. App State
ECU falls to App State in Boone

Latest News

The official data and track of Hurricane Lee as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Lee’s distance to Eastern NC shores now increasing; T.D. 15 forms
Flooding from Hurricane Florence heavily impacted the towns of Pollocksville and Trenton.
The five year anniversary of Hurricane Florence
A picture taken by Reggie Bishop over the Belhaven waterfront shows a water spout touching down...
Waterspout spotted as storms move into the Pamlico Sound
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Jose as of the 5 p.m. update from the National...
Tropical Storm Jose forms in the central Atlantic; Katia could soon follow