Tropical Update: Nigel continues to gain strength; Area to watch off the Southeast U.S. Coast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Nigel continues to intensify in the Atlantic Ocean. As of the 5 pm advisory, Nigel currently has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph. Nigel continues to show signs of additional organization and the system could intensify into a Category 1 hurricane later tonight or Monday morning.

Afterwards, the North Atlantic Subtropical Ridge will steer Nigel to the northwest starting Tuesday afternoon and evening, forecast to intensify into a Category 3 throughout the middle of the week. Eventually the storm will recurve well away from the U.S.

Nigel continues to strengthen. Expected to become a major hurricane by Tuesday (Russell James)

There is another area off the coast of Africa that a 50% chance of forming within the next seven days. The next name is Ophelia on the list.

Tropical cyclone formation is possible over the next seven days as a tropical wave is forecast to move off the African West Coast. Atmospheric conditions do appear favorable for development (Russell James)

Closer to home, there is a window of opportunity that could open for development off the coast of Florida or Georgia late next week. The odds of this system forming as of right now is at 20%. Interests from Florida to the Carolinas should keep a close on this area of possible development, as forecast guidance continues to project an area of low pressure bringing coastal impacts along the coast. It is too early to dive into the specifics, as the area of low pressure has yet to form and that we are several days out from any impacts.

The National Hurricane Center is currently watching an area in the western Atlantic for possible development over the next few days (Russell James)

