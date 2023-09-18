Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Ample sunshine and fall conditions continue Tuesday

Quiet, comfortable weather on tap this week
Russell James WITN
Russell James WITN(WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A welcoming northwesterly flow across the area will aid in decreasing cloud cover and keeping the humidity under control over the next several days as high pressure dominates over the region. Temperatures this evening should gradually drop from the 70s to the 50s by sunrise. Warmer oceanic temperatures along the coast will keep air temperatures slightly higher from Ocracoke to the Crystal Coast.

Heading into Tuesday, we will start off dry and comfy as we gradually warm from the 50s to the 70s during the afternoon. A few locations may peak near 80 degrees, especially closer to I-95

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Nigel in the deep Atantic. Nigel is expected to stay well out to sea with no impacts on the U.S. Two other areas are currently being monitored by the NHC. A weak area of low pressure may try to develop off the southeast coast of the U.S. by late in the week. this area has a 30% chance of development. Another area located along the African coastline has a 70% chance of development late in the week. The next two names on the list are Ophelia and Philippe.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

