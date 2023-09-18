Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

POLICE: Child in Goldsboro hospitalized after being shot in the hand

(Arizona's Family)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are investigating after stopping a car for speeding and revealed a child was being rushed to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

The Goldsboro Police Department says a 6-year-old girl was being rushed to the hospital after suffering a gunshot to the hand Sunday evening.

Officers say the car carrying the driver and 6-year-old ran many stop lights and eventually pulled over near Wayne Memorial Drive and Ninth Street.

The officer escorted the driver and 6-year-old after finding out about the emergency.

Police say at this time, it appears that the child may have accidentally gotten ahold of the gun and shot herself. She was taken from UNC Health Wayne to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill because of the trauma to her hand. Officials say she is listed in good condition at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Wendt shared Heath Nelson's story on Facebook and raised enough money to give Nelson a...
Woman donates electric bike to stranger who walks two hours to work everyday
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game
Kitty Hawk police
Kitty Hawk Police need witnesses in bicyclist vs. vehicle crash
A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on Air Force base
ECU vs. App State
ECU falls to App State in Boone

Latest News

generic fatal fire
OFFICIALS: Woman dead after fire Sunday morning in Craven County
Kitty Hawk police
Kitty Hawk Police need witnesses in bicyclist vs. vehicle crash
Greenville car seat safety clinic giving away free car seats today
Greenville car seat safety clinic giving away free car seats today
Greenville car seat safety clinic giving away free car seats today