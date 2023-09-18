POLICE: Child in Goldsboro hospitalized after being shot in the hand

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are investigating after stopping a car for speeding and revealed a child was being rushed to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

The Goldsboro Police Department says a 6-year-old girl was being rushed to the hospital after suffering a gunshot to the hand Sunday evening.

Officers say the car carrying the driver and 6-year-old ran many stop lights and eventually pulled over near Wayne Memorial Drive and Ninth Street.

The officer escorted the driver and 6-year-old after finding out about the emergency.

Police say at this time, it appears that the child may have accidentally gotten ahold of the gun and shot herself. She was taken from UNC Health Wayne to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill because of the trauma to her hand. Officials say she is listed in good condition at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

