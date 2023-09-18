Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Pirate’s Cove Bridge becomes one lane today for rehabilitation project

Pirates Cove Bridge to be Reduced to Two Lanes Sept. 18
Pirates Cove Bridge to be Reduced to Two Lanes Sept. 18(North Carolina Department of Transportation)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - Today, The North Carolina Department of Transportation says crews will begin work to improve a bridge in the east.

The NCDOT says traffic on U.S. 64 Washington Baum Bridge between Manteo and Nags Head will be reduced to one lane in each direction today for a $21.3 million bridge rehabilitation project.

Officials say the project will improve rideability on the bridge and extend its lifespan.

Today drivers can expect traffic to be shifted to the outside lanes of the bridge. A concrete barrier is to be placed in the median. Once the barrier is in place, the westbound lanes of the bridge will be closed and all traffic will be diverted onto the two eastbound lanes, according to the NCDOT.

The NCDOT says the bridge will return to four lanes anytime between May and September 2024. However, officials say the eastbound lanes will be closed next fall.

Work includes correcting bumps on the existing bridge deck, replacing bridge joints and bearing pads, and repairing concrete in the structure.

The entire project is expected to be complete by fall off 2025, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Wendt shared Heath Nelson's story on Facebook and raised enough money to give Nelson a...
Woman donates electric bike to stranger who walks two hours to work everyday
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game
Kitty Hawk police
Kitty Hawk Police need witnesses in bicyclist vs. vehicle crash
A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on Air Force base
ECU vs. App State
ECU falls to App State in Boone

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Early clouds to sunny skies on Monday
First Alert Forecast For September 18, 2023
First Alert Forecast For September 18, 2023
Greenville car seat safety clinic giving away free car seats today
Tropical Storm Nigel is forecast to remain well away from Eastern NC. Nigel could become a...
Tropical Update: Nigel nears hurricane status; Area to watch off the Southeast U.S. Coast