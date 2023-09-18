Pirate’s Cove Bridge becomes one lane today for rehabilitation project

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - Today, The North Carolina Department of Transportation says crews will begin work to improve a bridge in the east.

The NCDOT says traffic on U.S. 64 Washington Baum Bridge between Manteo and Nags Head will be reduced to one lane in each direction today for a $21.3 million bridge rehabilitation project.

Officials say the project will improve rideability on the bridge and extend its lifespan.

Today drivers can expect traffic to be shifted to the outside lanes of the bridge. A concrete barrier is to be placed in the median. Once the barrier is in place, the westbound lanes of the bridge will be closed and all traffic will be diverted onto the two eastbound lanes, according to the NCDOT.

The NCDOT says the bridge will return to four lanes anytime between May and September 2024. However, officials say the eastbound lanes will be closed next fall.

Work includes correcting bumps on the existing bridge deck, replacing bridge joints and bearing pads, and repairing concrete in the structure.

The entire project is expected to be complete by fall off 2025, according to officials.

