Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Man arrested for shooting inside Greenville convenience store

Montroy Mabry
Montroy Mabry(Pitt County Jail / WITN)
By Nikki Withers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Winterville man has been arrested for a shooting that happened inside a Greenville business late last month.

Montroy Mabry is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon, injury to real property, discharging a weapon in occupied property, and discharging a firearm in the city.

The 34-year-old Mabry was arrested Friday by Raleigh police.

The shooting happened on August 25th at King’s Convenience Mart at the corner of Greenville Boulevard and Hooker Road. Greenville police said Mabry got into an argument with someone inside the store and shot at him.

No one was injured in the shooting and police said Mabry was identified thanks to store surveillance video.

The man is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Wendt shared Heath Nelson's story on Facebook and raised enough money to give Nelson a...
Woman donates electric bike to stranger who walks two hours to work everyday
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game
Kitty Hawk police
Kitty Hawk Police need witnesses in bicyclist vs. vehicle crash
A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on Air Force base
ECU vs. App State
ECU falls to App State in Boone

Latest News

Home extensively damaged in Goldsboro fire
Home extensively damaged in Goldsboro fire
William Perkins
Carteret County man charged with murder in overdose death
Greenville DMV office
DOT seeking new operator for Greenville license plate agency
DOT seeking new operator for Greenville license plate agency
DOT seeking new operator for Greenville license plate agency