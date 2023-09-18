Man arrested for shooting inside Greenville convenience store

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Winterville man has been arrested for a shooting that happened inside a Greenville business late last month.

Montroy Mabry is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon, injury to real property, discharging a weapon in occupied property, and discharging a firearm in the city.

The 34-year-old Mabry was arrested Friday by Raleigh police.

The shooting happened on August 25th at King’s Convenience Mart at the corner of Greenville Boulevard and Hooker Road. Greenville police said Mabry got into an argument with someone inside the store and shot at him.

No one was injured in the shooting and police said Mabry was identified thanks to store surveillance video.

The man is being held on a $100,000 bond.

