Lenoir County woman arrested again for drugs after conviction less than a month ago

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County woman is back in jail on more drug charges after being convicted less than a month ago on other drug counts.

Jessica West was charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say they were called to a home on Andy Lane on Sunday to help probation/parole officers who were conducting a search.

During the search, deputies say they found a quantity of meth along with drug paraphernalia.

The 30-year-old West was on probation for two drug convictions that happened on August 30th where she received a suspended sentence and put on probation for three years.

