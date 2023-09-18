Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Lenoir County woman arrested again for drugs after conviction less than a month ago

Jessica West
Jessica West(Lenoir Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County woman is back in jail on more drug charges after being convicted less than a month ago on other drug counts.

Jessica West was charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say they were called to a home on Andy Lane on Sunday to help probation/parole officers who were conducting a search.

During the search, deputies say they found a quantity of meth along with drug paraphernalia.

The 30-year-old West was on probation for two drug convictions that happened on August 30th where she received a suspended sentence and put on probation for three years.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Wendt shared Heath Nelson's story on Facebook and raised enough money to give Nelson a...
Woman donates electric bike to stranger who walks two hours to work everyday
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game
Kitty Hawk police
Kitty Hawk Police need witnesses in bicyclist vs. vehicle crash
A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on Air Force base
ECU vs. App State
ECU falls to App State in Boone

Latest News

The fire happened early Sunday morning.
OFFICIALS: Woman dead after fire Sunday morning in Craven County
Kitty Hawk police
Kitty Hawk Police need witnesses in bicyclist vs. vehicle crash
Flames were going through the roof at the home at South Virginia Street and West Spruce Street...
Home extensively damaged in Goldsboro fire
Officials says Harris was caught with heroin, a gun, and cash in Rocky Mount.
DEPUTIES: Woman caught with heroin, cash, and gun in Rocky Mount