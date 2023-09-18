Advertise With Us
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Early clouds to sunny skies on Monday

Quiet, comfortable weather on tap this week
First Alert Forecast For September 18, 2023
By Jim Howard
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A lingering shower early Monday will give way to mostly sunny skies later in the day. Air temperatures will peak the upper 70s to the lower 80s. A northwesterly flow will be prevalent, knocking the humidity down to comfortable levels.

High pressure will dominate the weather through Thursday, bringing plenty of sunshine along with seasonable low 80s for afternoon highs. The overnights will cool to around 60° each night. A developing area of low pressure to our south may approach eastern NC into the weekend with increasing rain chances.

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Nigel in the deep Atantic. Nigel is expected to stay well out to sea with no impacts on the U.S. Two other areas are currently being monitored by the NHC. A weak area of low pressure may try to develop off the southeast coast of the U.S. by late in the week. this area has a 30% chance of development. Another area located along the African coastline has a 70% chance of development late in the week. The next two names on the list are Ophelia and Philippe.

