Home extensively damaged in Goldsboro fire

Flames were going through the roof at the home at South Virginia Street and West Spruce Street...
Flames were going through the roof at the home at South Virginia Street and West Spruce Street when firefighters first arrived.(Goldsboro Fire Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A home in Goldsboro was extensively damaged in a Monday morning fire.

Flames were going through the roof at the home at South Virginia Street and West Spruce Street when firefighters first arrived.

The fire department said everyone got out of the home okay and no injuries had been reported.

More information on this fire is expected to be released later today.

