Home extensively damaged in Goldsboro fire

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A home in Goldsboro was extensively damaged in a Monday morning fire.

Flames were going through the roof at the home at South Virginia Street and West Spruce Street when firefighters first arrived.

The fire department said everyone got out of the home okay and no injuries had been reported.

More information on this fire is expected to be released later today.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.