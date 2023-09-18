Greenville celebrates 20th annual Latino festival!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It is the 20th annual celebration of the Latino festival held at the Greenville Town Commons and Toyota Amphitheater where vendors, music, art, and exceptional cuisine attracted many members of the community.

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, AMEXAN, INC, a non-profit organization that encourages and supports the Hispanic or Latino community hosted another successful event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually Sept. 15 to October 15 and recognizes the histories, culture, and contributions of Hispanics and Latin Americans in the U.S.

Although it is not a public holiday, the celebration starts in the middle of the month because Sept. 15th is considered the Independence Day for several Latin American countries.

At the event held in Greenville, there were many vendors selling their authentic crafts, food, traditions, and music to connect with the community.

“I’ve been in the United States for 20-some years. So, to come out here and be with these people and this culture, it makes us feel like a real family,” Attendee, Javier Hernandez said.

Many vendors also were thrilled to connect with the community and grant exposure to their business.

“Okay, so we’re selling Mexican artisan crafts. So it’s like handmade, there’s cookware, dishware, and we also sell hoodies and sweaters. Kind of like the designs of that,” Vendor, Jennifer Diaz said.

The event welcomed everyone and many came out to enjoy the food!

“My special food is Mexican! I am from Mexico! So I definitely come to enjoy my tacos every time! Haha,” Hernandez said.

