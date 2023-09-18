Greenville car seat safety clinic giving away free car seats today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey and other local leaders are kicking off Child Passenger Safety Week by teaching families here in the east how to properly install child safety seats.

Today families are invited to a Child Passenger Safety Clinic at the Kohl’s parking lot in Greenville from 10 a.m. this morning to 1 p.m. this afternoon.

The clinic aims to show how to properly install child seats.

There, families will also have the chance to have their car seats inspected and installed, free of charge.

The clinic is also giving away 50 free car seats to families that are unable to afford one. Those will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

