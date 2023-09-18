Advertise With Us
Governor Cooper orders flags to half-staff to honor fallen deputy

Flags at NC state government facilities will fly at half-staff on Tuesday to honor fallen Forsyth County Deputy Auston Reudelhuber(Forsyth County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, September 19 in honor of Forsyth County Deputy Auston Reudelhuber who died in the line of duty on Saturday, September 9.

“I am saddened to hear of the tragic loss of Deputy Sheriff II Auston Smith Reudelhuber,” said Governor Cooper. “He served North Carolina and the Forsyth County community with distinction and our prayers are with his family and friends during this most difficult time.”

The governor’s office said he also encourages Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions to fly flags at half-staff as well.

