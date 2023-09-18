Governor Cooper orders flags to half-staff to honor fallen deputy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, September 19 in honor of Forsyth County Deputy Auston Reudelhuber who died in the line of duty on Saturday, September 9.

“I am saddened to hear of the tragic loss of Deputy Sheriff II Auston Smith Reudelhuber,” said Governor Cooper. “He served North Carolina and the Forsyth County community with distinction and our prayers are with his family and friends during this most difficult time.”

The governor’s office said he also encourages Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions to fly flags at half-staff as well.

