OFFICIALS: Woman dead after fire Sunday morning in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A fire Sunday morning left one woman dead.

The Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says an elderly woman was killed in a fire Sunday morning around 3:36 a.m.

Officials say the fire happened at a mobile 497 Hobbs Road outside Cove City.

Kite says at least one other person is supposed to live at the home.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Kite says the woman’s death is being investigated. WITN reached out to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

